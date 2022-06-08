Andrew Garfield tells Zendaya his cosmic Spider-Man: No Way Home theory

Andrew Garfield and Zendaya got together for an on-camera chat recently, and during their wide-ranging conversation, the co-stars got emotional talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home. BEWARE OF SPIDEY SPOILERS AHEAD…

Having discussed Zendaya’s show Euphoria and Garfield’s series Under the Banner of Heave for a Variety video, the pair of actors started reminiscing about their time shooting the Spidey-sequel, No Way Home.

Zendaya revealed that Tom Holland was very nervous when the other Spider-Men appeared on-set, which made Garfield laugh.

They also discussed their first day working together, when they shot the scene in which Garfield’s Spider-Man saves MJ’s life.

Advertisement

What did Andrew Garfield say about Spider-Man: No Way Home?

In Garfield’s universe, from the film The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man isn’t able to save his version of MJ, with his love Gwen tragically falling to her death. And Garfield believes his character prevented lightning striking twice.

Read More: Tom Holland fans wish him a Happy Birthday

Garfield explains: “I love the idea that maybe Tom’s Peter would have suffered the same fate as Andrew’s Peter if Andrew hadn’t somehow come into that universe and learned from the mistakes of the past, and make sure that my younger brother and his love didn’t have the same fate.”

He calls it cosmic, while Zendaya says it made her very happy when she first read that moment in the script.

Advertisement

Andrew Garfield loves Euphoria

The conversation’s other highlight is Andrew Garfield gushing over Euphoria.

Read More: Andrew Garfield LOVES Euphoria.

Addressing Zendaya directly, he says: “Having seen Season 2 of your show Euphoria with our friend Sam Levinson – the brilliant creator, showrunner, director extraordinaire – I do want to make you very uncomfortable and say that it is one of the most remarkable things I’ve seen an actor do in recent memory. ”

And speaking of Episode 5 of Season 2, he continues: “It’s one of the most relentless episodes of television I’ve ever seen.”

To watch the rest of the love-fest, check out the video below…