New K-drama on Netflix Fall 2023: TV shows & what’s next

The year is not over yet, as fans still have a laundry list of upcoming K-dramas from Netflix in Fall 2023, with A Time Called You, Doona!, and more.

Netflix has become a top streamer, having created original K-dramas that have landed in the Top 10 list multiple times. Park Eun-bin and Rowoon’s The King’s Affection was the first K-drama in history to win an International Emmy. The streaming platform has invested billions in its continuing success.

During Netflix’s Tudum event, multiple K-drama storylines were teased. With 2023 coming to a close, there are set K-dramas ready to make their premiere in the Fall. August has already set the bar high with Destined With You, and the second season of The Uncanny Counter.

With so much left to explore and watch, here is a list of upcoming Fall 2023 K-dramas to hit the reminder button on.

A Time Called You will be Netflix’s first K-drama in September

A heartbreaking story of death and time travel, Netflix’s A Time Called You has the female lead become a high school student once again and meet a young man who looks like her deceased boyfriend.

Han Joon-hee (Jeon Yeo-bin) is dealing with the death of her boyfriend, Ku Yeon-joon (Ahn Hyo-seop). Despite a year having passed, she still has a broken heart. In a miraculous moment, Joon-hee travels back in time to 1998 as high school student Kwon Min-joo.

To her shock, the handsome student Nam Shi-heon looks exactly like her former love. While trying to understand the circumstances of what is happening, will she fall in love all over again? Meanwhile, Jung-In-kyu (Kang Hoon) is Shi-heon’s best friend and develops a crush on Min-joo.

The 2023 K-drama is set to release in the Fall on September 8 with 12 episodes.

Song of the Bandits will have a fall 2023 release on Netflix

Set during the Japanese colonization of South Korea, Song of the Bandits focuses on outcasted citizens in Gando, and their determination to protect their new home.

One of the Netflix K-dramas set to release in Fall 2023 is Song of Bandits. The K-drama has a unique take on historical events. The people of Joseon have been driven from their home to Japan, finding themselves in a lawless land called Gando. The people of Gando work with bandits to protect their homes.

Lee Yoon (Kim Nam-gil) is a former Japanese soldier who ventures to Gando. He becomes a thief and bandit and devotes himself to protecting the people. Nam Hee-shin (Seohyun) hides her identity and is the head of the railway bureau of the Japanese Government-General of Korea. Alongside the characters is Choi Chung-soo (Yoo Jae-myung), an activist and village landowner in Gando. There is danger at every corner as someone is hired to kill Lee Yoon.

Song of Bandits was announced to premiere on Netflix on September 22, 2023.

Bae Suzy stars as a retired idol in Netflix’s 2023 fall K-drama Doona!

A top female idol gets tired of the spotlight and gives it all up to live a normal life in Netflix’s Doona! K-drama.

Lee Doo-na (Bae Suzy) is the lead vocalist of a popular girls group. Despite her immense popularity, she suddenly announces her retirement. She moves into a shared house near a university. Meanwhile, Lee Won-joon (Yang Se-jong) is a kind-hearted university student. He begins to live at the shared house with Doo-na. Keeping to herself, Won-joon becomes more and more curious about Doo-na. His kindness provides her comfort and they begin to develop feelings for each other.

Doona! will premiere on October 20, 2023, and is based on the webtoon “Lee Doo-Na!” by Min Song-ah.

Diva of the Deserted Island will be Park Eun-bin’s upcoming K-drama

Netflix hasn’t given much detail behind the Fall 2023 K-drama Diva of the Deserted Island, about a woman who dreams of becoming a diva.

Park Eun-bin’s last K-drama was her outstanding role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She returns to Netflix in Diva of the Deserted Island. The romantic comedy tells the story of Seo Mok-ha (Park) who wants to become a diva. To fulfill her dream, she wins a UCC competition and ventures to Seoul.

In a surprising turn of events, she finds herself stranded on a deserted island. She returns to civilization after 15 years. Fans will watch her try to adjust to society and fulfill her dream once again.

Diva of the Deserted Island will be available on Netflix in select regions and will premiere on October 21.

The Moon that Rises in the Day is not a typical romance K-drama

A story of reincarnated lives and romance is at the heart of The Moon that Rises in a Day as a bodyguard and a celebrity’s fate intertwine.

Kang Young-hwa (Pyo Ye-jin) is a firefighter-turned-bodyguard. She also happened to be the reincarnation of Han Ta-ri, the sole survivor of a noble family during the Silla Dynasty. While filming an advertisement, she saves celebrity Han Jun-oh (Kim Young-dae) and her life changes forever.

During the car crash, Jun-oh was possessed by the soul of Do-ha, an elite noble from the Silla dynasty. The problem is that Do-ha has a different personality compared to Jun-oh.

The Moon Rises in the Day will be available on Netflix on October 25.

Daily Dose of Sunshine K-drama is expected to premiere in Fall 2023 on Netflix

In a slice of life K-drama, Netflix’s Daily Dose of Sunshine takes place in a psychiatric ward with stories about its patients and staff.

Jung Da-eun (Park Bo-young) is a nurse who is transferred to the neuropsychiatry department. Despite her first time working there, she does her best to bring sunshine and happiness to her patients. Along the way, doctor Dong Go-yoon (Yeon Woo-jin) begins to realize her presence makes him smile.

Da-eun’s growth as a nurse in the psychiatric ward changes the lives of the staff and the people around her. The Fall 2023 Netflix K-drama is based on the webcomic “Jungshinbyungdongedo Achimeun Wayo” by Lee Ra-ha.

Daily Dose of Sunshine is expected to premiere on Netflix in November with no set date yet.

You can read more K-drama news like Disney+’s The Worst of Evil here, and Destined With You Jo Bo-ah’s K-drama roles here.