What’s The Worst of Evil about? Disney Plus K-drama explained

Popular K-drama actors Wi Ha-jun and Ji Chang-wook team up for Disney+’s upcoming crime drama The Worst of Evil set in the 1990s, with a release date set for September.

Disney+ continues its journey into the K-drama fandom and Hallyu Wave with its newest addition, The Worst of Evil. So far, the streaming platform has gained favorable attention from fans with Revenge of Others, Jung Hae-in’s sci-fi thriller Connect, and its recent August release Moving.

The Worst of Evil has been on fans’ radar for months after a sneak peek back in April showcased a tension-driven relationship between Wi and Ji’s characters. Both actors have blown away fans before with Wi’s global fame in Squid Game and Ji’s versatility between soft-hearted K-dramas and action roles.

The Disney+ K-drama’s storyline is nothing short of danger and high stakes as a married couple finds themselves in the middle of a crime syndicate.

The crime thriller The Worst of Evil was announced by Disney+ to have a set release date for September 27. According to NME, its episode release schedule is a bit more complicated.

The K-drama will have a total of 12 episodes with the first three premiering in September. Following the initial three, fans will get two episodes on a weekly basis until the three-episode finale. For now, the release time for The Worst of Evil K-drama is unclear.

Disney+ Wi Ha-joon stars as a gang leader alongside Ji Chang-wook in The Worst of Evil K-drama

The Worst of Evil plot: What Is the K-drama crime thriller about?

The Worst of Evil focuses on police officer Park Jun-mo in 1990’s Seoul. He finds himself on a complex assignment as an investigation leads him to go undercover in a criminal organization. K-drama fans love a good crime story that takes its main characters through various events of danger, mystery, and secrets.

The movement of a new high end drug trade between Korea, China, and Japan pushes Jun-mo to meet Jung Gi-cheol. Joining Gi-cheol’s gang, Jun-mo looks for evidence but a sudden twist in his plans makes things complicated.

His wife, Yoo Eui-jeong, is also a police officer and volunteers to infiltrate the criminal organization. The Worst of Evil has another surprise as Eui-jeong has a history with the charismatic crime boss. Will the married couple keep their true identities a secret long enough to fool Gi-cheol?

The K-drama is director Han Dong-wook’s first small-screen work with Local Hero writer by Jang Min-seok.

The Worst Evil cast: Who’s in it?

Actor Wi Ha-joon will lead The Worst of Evil K-drama alongside Ji Chang-wook. Fans will swoon over Wi’s more dangerous criminal role as Gi-cheol. The Squid Game actor has proven he can be menacing and scary when he played a heinous serial killer in the 2021 thriller movie Midnight.

Actor Ji is known for his more lighthearted persona on screen in the 2022 Netflix webtoon adaptation, The Sound of Magic. He continues his streak of nice on-screen characters as police officer Jun-mo.

Also leading the cast is True Beauty actor Lim Se-mi as Eui-jeong, Jun-mo’s wife. The rest of The Worst of Evil cast includes K-drama actors Woo Kang-min, Han Yi-jan, and Im Sung-jae.

