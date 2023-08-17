Destined With You: Everything we know about the Netflix fantasy K-drama

Rowoon stars a cursed lawyer with Jo Bo-ah as a civil servant in Destined With You K-drama.

Rowoon returns to Netflix alongside Jo Bo-ah in the fantasy romance K-drama Destined With You, as fate ties together a lawyer and civil servant.

Netflix’s August lineup has been promising so far. From the blush-worthy romance story in King the Land to the black comedy thriller Mask Girl. But fans will be thrust into another romance with a fantasy twist.

Destined With You is met with excitement as Rowoon has dominated Netflix K-dramas with Tomorrow, and The King’s Affection. His co-star is no stranger to the fantasy genre. Jo is well-known for her leading role in the iconic K-drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

K-drama fans will find themselves hooked on Destined With You, as its storyline hits all swoon-worthy tropes. The checklist includes hidden secrets, destined fate, and unsuspecting romance.

Destined With You: What is the Netflix K-drama about?

Civil servant Lee Hong-jo finds herself in a flurry of events when she discovers an old book that is the key to helping a handsome lawyer named Jang Shin-yu in Netflix’s Destined With You K-drama.

Every good fantasy K-drama needs a female lead whose boring life changes thanks to an inexplicable moment. Hong-jo is a low-grade civil servant who tries to be the best at her job despite the mountain of complaints. Beyond work, she lives a lonesome life and has gotten used to it. One day, she comes into possession of an old book that has been sealed for centuries in a wooden chest.

Unknown to her, that book is the key to saving Shin-yu. Competent lawyer, good looks, and smart makes Shin-yu drool-worthy wherever he goes. Behind the pristine suit and tie, Shin-yu has an unexplained disease that is getting worse. His family has carried the curse for generations.

Like any good romance K-drama, Shin-yu and Hong-jo cross paths and becomes intertwined by fate. The book she came into possession of is the key to lifting Shin-yu’s curse. As time runs out, they begin to fall in love.

Destined With You’s official Netflix teaser gave a hint to fans that Shin-yu and Hong-jo have a longer history that surpasses their present time.

Destined With You: When is the premiere date?

Netflix will premiere Destined With You to global fans on August 28, 2023, with JTBC also airing episodes on Korean cable television. The K-drama will have 16 episodes in its first season, and fans can likely expect them to air weekly on Netflix.

The official runtime for each episode is one hour and 10 minutes and has a 15 and older rating. For now, an official premiere time for each episode is unclear. JTBC will air its episodes at 10:30 Korean Standard Time (KST), and fans can likely expect Netflix to debut its episodes in the morning.

Destined With You: Who is in the cast?

The main cast for Netflix’s Destined With You K-drama includes but is not limited to:

Rowoon as Jang Shin-yu

Jo Bo-ah as Lee Hong-jo

Ha-joon as Kwon Jae-kyung

Yura as Yoon Na-yeon

Jung Hye-young

Lee Pil-mo

Many fans will recognize Yura for her career as a K-Pop idol in the girl group Girl’s Day. She starred in another Netflix K-drama Forecasting Love and Weather as the character Chae Yoo-jin. The idol and actor has also starred in Find Me in Your Memory, and Now, We Are Breaking Up, starring The Glory actor Song Hye-kyo.

In Netflix’s Destined With You, Yura plays one of K-drama’s biggest tropes, the male lead’s girlfriend. No romance K-drama is without more obstacles as Ha-joon’s character is an aide at Onju City Hall whom Hong-jo has a crush on. Actor Jung will play the role of Shin-hyu’s mother, Song Yoon-joo, alongside Lee as Jang Se-hun, Shin-hyu’s father and CEO of Bau Construction.

You can read more Netflix coverage here, and more about K-dramas like The Worst Evil here.