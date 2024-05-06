Baby Reindeer finally dethroned by new “must-watch” Netflix series

Baby Reindeer has fallen off the number one spot on Netflix’s top 10 chart, with Jeff Daniels’ new series from the creator of The Lincoln Lawyer stepping above it on the podium.

By the time we’re ranking the best TV shows of 2024, Baby Reindeer will remain one of the year’s most notable streaming sensations. Richard Gadd’s series, based on the true story of his stalking ordeal, has captivated the world for weeks — for better or worse, with efforts to find its real-life counterparts resulting in a police investigation and the show’s creator and stars pleading with fans to stop.

However, its reign on Netflix has come to an end: A Man in Full, the new TV show from David E. Kelley (the man behind Big Little Lies and Ally McBeal), has jumped ahead on the top 10 chart. It’s not at number one right now — that spot is currently held by Katt Williams: Woke Foke — but Baby Reindeer has fallen to third place.

The series, based on Tom Wolfe’s bestselling book, follows Charlie Croker (Daniels), an Atlanta real estate tycoon on the verge of bankruptcy — and as his empire starts to crumble, friends and foes around him try to take the throne.

The cast also includes Diane Lane, William Jackson Harper, and Lucy Liu, with Regina King directing the episodes alongside Thomas Schlamme.

It’s been praised by viewers, despite holding a 43% score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 59% audience rating. “Just binged A Man in Full on #Netflix… wow – what a series! It perfectly blends comedy with stellar performances. Highly recommend for its engaging plot/great acting. A must-watch,” one user wrote.

“A Man In Full is one of the best series I’ve ever watched. I highly recommend,” another tweeted.

That said, others have been more critical. “A Man In Full (Netflix) began on such a promising note and ended on such a pointless one,” one user posted. “Tom Wolfe’s A Man in Full is a great novel. The Netflix adaptation is beyond mediocre; a gross oversimplification of a complex, nuanced story. Incredibly disappointing,” another tweeted.

In the meantime, you can find other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your watch list.