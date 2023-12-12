The Batman and more DC movies will be free to stream in 2024

The Batman will be available to stream for free in 2024, alongside many other DC movies – here’s how you’ll be able to watch it for nothing.

It’s been a turbulent few years for DC. From box office bombs and controversial stars to a complete overhaul of its shared universe, it’s never hit a consistent stride.

One movie that managed to attain widespread acclaim is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. The movie grossed over $771 million and was praised by critics and fans alike, paving the way for a sequel.

While it’s currently available to stream on Netflix and HBO’s streamer Max, you’ll still need to pay to watch it. Well, you’re in luck: The Batman will be coming to a free streaming service next year, along with a bunch of other DC titles.

DC movies will be free to stream in 2024

DC movies like The Batman, Aquaman, and more will be available to stream for free on Tubi in 2024.

Tubi, which is Fox’s ad-supported service, recently made a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that will see a large cache of DC films added to the platform.

As for what specific movies will be streaming, and for when they will be streaming, check out the lists below:

Tuesday, December 12

Batman

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Superman: The Movie

Superman II

Sometime in December

Batman: Death in the Family

DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam

The Death of Superman

Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox

Son of Batman

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Constantine

Sometime in 2024

The Batman

Suicide Squad

Black Adam

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Aquaman

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Green Lantern

Several DC TV shows will also be added on-demand throughout December, including:

Batwoman

Gotham

Krypton

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

Stargirl

Swamp Thing

“The addition of recent blockbuster movies and fan-favorite series from the DC library is a monumental offering for Tubi viewers,” Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson said in a statement, as per Variety.

“We’re so pleased to have such wonderful partners at Warner Bros. Discovery, who are expanding the reach of their superhero franchise films and series that are destined to draw new audiences and fandoms with Tubi’s highly engaged viewers.”

