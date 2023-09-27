Amid the news that Netflix will mail its last red-enveloped disc this week, the streamer has revealed its most rented DVD of all time – and it turns out it’s a movie that’s run into controversy of late.

While most subscribers have switched to Netflix’s digital platform, there’s still more than an estimated one million people using its classic DVD service – where it all began for the streaming behemoth.

But after more than 25 years, the company has decided to shut down its DVD mail subscription. This Friday, Netflix will officially post its final red envelope, marking the end of an era, one that paved the way for how we consume entertainment at home.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In light of the news, Netflix revealed its 100 most rented DVDs of all time, with a controversial movie taking top spot.

Netflix’s most rented DVD of all time is a controversial movie

The most rented movie of all time from Netflix’s DVD service is the 2009 sports drama The Blind Side, the supposed true story about Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), a homeless Black teen who is adopted by a wealthy white couple named Leigh Anne (Sandra Bullock) and Sean Tuohy (Tim McGraw), allowing him to pursue his dream of playing for the NFL.

Article continues after ad

While for years many viewers assumed this was a poignant tale about a heroic family who took Oher under their wing and helped to transform his life and become a pro football player, this all came crashing down in August.

Article continues after ad

The retired NFL star filed a lawsuit against the Tuohy family, claiming their adoption story is a lie and accusing them of tricking him into a conservatorship that allowed them to control his finances and make lucrative business deals in his name.

Article continues after ad

He claims that the couple made “millions” of dollars by using his name after the 2009 movie’s release. In the ongoing case, the Tuohys deny the allegations but admitted in a court filing, seen by People, that they described Oher as their son “in the colloquial sense” and that “there was never an intent to adopt him.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Oher asked the Tennessee court to end the conservatorship, which a lawyer for the Tuohys said they plan on doing. He’s also requested “full accounting” of any and all money earned through Oher’s name and story.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Wikimedia Commons Michael Oher alleges that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy made millions from his story

Even before the lawsuit, The Blind Side faced controversy, with critics arguing that it perpetuates the “white savior” narrative. Oher made it clear that he’s never been a fan of the movie, long before taking legal action.

Despite these issues, the 2009 film is Netflix’s most rented DVD. But as highlighted by Collider, it was released at a time when the firm’s DVD rental service was at peak popularity.

Netflix’s top 10 rented DVDs of all time

You can find the list of Netflix’s top 10 rented DVDs of all time below:

Article continues after ad

The Blind Side (2009)

Crash (2005)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Departed (2006)

The Bucket List (2007)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Inception (2010)

Iron Man (2008)

Date Night (2010)

To read more about Netflix’s DVD service coming to an end, head here, and you can find more coverage of The Blind Side controversy below: