Debate sparks following The Blind Side controversy: Should Sandra Bullock keep her Oscar?

Michael Oher has filed a lawsuit against his “adoptive” parents, alleging they tricked him into signing a conservatorship so that they could exploit his life story and success from The Bind Side. Now some think Sandra Bullock’s Oscar should be revoked.

In 2009, The Blind Side came out telling the story of Michael Oher, a young Black man who found a successful career in football after a hard start to life. A turning point for Oher in the film was when the Tuohy family decided to adopt him, only now he claims that never happened.

A lawsuit filed against the Tuohys alleges that they tricked Oher into signing a conservatorship so that they could profit and exploit his life story without ever paying him a dime.

These allegations have sparked outrage against the Touhys and The Blind Side. Some have even stated that they believe Sandra Bullock — who played Oher’s “adoptive” mother, Leigh Anne Touhys, in the film — should have her Oscar revoked and earnings donated.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, The Blind Side was a commercial success and grossed $309 million on a $29 million budget.

In most cases, it would be safe to assume that Oher — as the titular character — had benefited financially from the film’s success. But in his lawsuit, he claims the heart-warming story is a carefully crafted lie that he never profited off of.

Now his supporters are calling for those behind The Blind Side to be held accountable alongside the Touhys and donate a portion of their earnings to Oher. Specifically, Sandra Bullock, who won numerous awards for her portrayal of Leigh Anne, including an Oscar.

“Anybody who profited off of that narrative and did not perform the necessary due diligence is subject to scrutiny,” ‘UptownOracle646’ tweeted in response to a post telling others not to blame Bullock for the supposed fabrication.

Coming to Bullock’s defense, another Twitter user, ‘StartSelectAdam’ replied saying, “That doesn’t make sense. If the guy himself didn’t fully understand the legal terms around his ‘adoption’, it wasn’t for the director, actors, producers, and writers to do it for him either. He’s trying to sort it out now, and hopefully, it works out in his favor.”

But UptownOracle646 buckled down; “It doesn’t make sense to scrutinize the actions of a millionaire who took a percentage of profits from the film while the subject of the movie was lied to and millions [were] stolen from him? At the very least she should give him some of the profit [money] she received. At the very least.”

Bullock has yet to make a public statement surrounding the lawsuit. For all the latest TV and movie news, be sure to check out our page here.