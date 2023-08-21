Netflix is set to shut down a classic service after more than 25 years of action – but it might not be bad news for some.

Between claims of not paying Korean actors and the ongoing strikes calling for fairer pay in the streaming era, Netflix hasn’t had the best press of late.

But even before the strikes began, subscribers of the streaming giant weren’t too happy with its decision to crackdown on password sharing, eliminating the age-old tradition of mooching from other people’s accounts.

Article continues after ad

And now Netflix is set to do the same with another of its services, although this one makes a lot more sense.

Article continues after ad

Netflix to shut down classic service after more than 25 years

Since Netflix was founded on August 29, 1997, the company has been running its DVD-by-mail service – however, this is now set to end after more than 25 years, marking the end of an era.

Although the streamer announced the news earlier this year, in a new email shared with NPR, it invited DVD program members to potentially receive up to 10 mystery discs on September 29 – when the service goes dark.

Article continues after ad

The email reads: “Let’s have some fun for our finale! You won’t know if any extra envelopes are headed your way until they arrive in your mailbox!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While this is good news for those who still subscribe to Netflix’s DVD postal system, according to NPR, the giveaway has caused a bit of confusion, especially since the firm states that it’s accepting returns until October 27.

Article continues after ad

One movie fan told the outlet that he plans to return the DVDs when he’s done with them, stating: “You don’t get to keep the DVDs. You do have to send them back.”

Article continues after ad

But fellow subscriber Leslie Lowdermilk doesn’t see it the same way. “It appeared to me that at the end of their time shipping these DVDs out that they’re yours to keep,” she said. “Because after all, what are they gonna do with them?”

A Netflix spokesperson has since confirmed to NPR that the firm will, in fact, be requiring for the discs to be returned due to licensing ownership. Where they will end up after then is anyone’s guess.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To read more about Netflix’s password rules, head here, while you can read more about the actors’ stike here and writers’ strike here.