Exclusive: Scooby-Doo voice actor says he wants to do a live-action crossover with DC

Neil Fanning, who voice Scooby-Doo in the live-action James Gunn Scooby-Doo movies, revealed that he would love to see Mystery Incorporated team up with the DC universe in the future and that he would be down to play a role in that epic crossover.

The world of cartoons and live-action is no stranger to epic crossovers. Whether it be team-ups between Marvel and DC or dimension travelling in the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

The entertainment business has slowly become more and more expansive when it comes to crossovers and bringing two big franchises together. During an exclusive interview with Scooby-Doo voice actor Neil Fanning at Supanova Melbourne, Dexerto spoke with the actor about what he would like to see Scooby appear in next.

Warner Bros. The live-action Scooby-Doo films are cult classics almost 20 years later

Neil Fanning portrayed Scooby-Doo in the two live-action films from the early 2000s. All these years later, these two movies are still cult classics. With fans constantly begging to have a third movie made with the same cast.

Scooby-Doo voice actors wants live-action crossover with DC characters

Fanning’s answer was surprising but also an exciting prospect. One that could lead to a collision of two epic franchises.

“There is James Gunn who wrote the Scooby Doo movies and is the President of DC as you know so if there is anyone you can bring this back to life in some way shape or form it’s probably him and I am very willing to involved if that is what they want to do.”

WarnerBros The Scooby-Doo cartoon is still a hit all these years later

Fanning then added, “it would be fun to do some crossover between those characters and Scooby Doo and solving a mystery or whatever.”

The Scooby-Doo voice actor even teased the return of the original cast but says there is always room to bring in a younger group of actors. “Why not. There are worlds that would be really interesting for the Scooby Doo gang to explore. I’d be happy if Matt, Linda, Freddie and Sarah came back but not sure if they’re up for that. There is a lot of talent out there.”

Would you like to see Scooby-Doo crossover with the DC universe? And if so, which character would be the best to see team up?

Imagine Scooby and the rest of the mystery gang taking on the likes of the Joker with Batman. Or better yet, taking down Lex Luthor with Superman.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.