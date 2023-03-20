Freddie Prinze Jr. “regrets” the Scooby-Doo films, shuts down all rumors of a third film

Freddie Prinze Jr. has confirmed that he has “zero interest” in returning to the role of Fred for a new Scooby-Doo movie, with the actor even stating that he regretted his time on the first two.

The live-action Scooby-Doo films of the early 2000s are almost cult classics, with fans constantly asking and hoping for a third movie to get made despite it having been over 20 years since the first film was released.

However, one of the main stars of the movies, Freddie Prinze Jr. has seemingly shut the notion down, revealing that he even “regrets” making the first two films. Prinze Jr. portrayed Fred, one of the main members of Mystery Incorporated and the ‘leader’ of the group.

Article continues after ad

In a recent interview with TooFab, Prinze confirmed that, if another Scooby-Doo moving starring the original cast were ever to happen, he would likely not take part.

Freddie Prinze Jr. has ‘zero interest’ in another Scooby-Doo movie

“It wouldn’t be something I would do,” Prinze began. “I have zero interest. I mean, it was tricky. It wouldn’t be for me, man.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The actor then added that part of why he would be reluctant to say no to another film is due to how much the development of the first two chopped and changed when being created. “There was just so much bait and switch on the first one,” Prinze continued. “The studio was not honest with me in any way, shape, or form… It wasn’t the best. I think I’ve been on two jobs where I had regret doing it, and ‘Scooby’ was one of them.”

Article continues after ad

It was revealed that the original movies were intended to be more mature and that some characters were going to be portrayed in a very different way to how they ended up in the final cut. It has previously been confirmed that Velma was initially going to be portrayed as an LGBTQ+ character before Warner Bros. stepped in and had this changed.

However, the brand-new HBO animated series Velma does finally confirm that the character is a lesbian, something Scooby-Doo fans have been campaigning for years to have happened.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.