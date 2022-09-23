Netflix announces release date for Wednesday Addams Family series

Wednesday, Tim Burton’s upcoming Addams Family series on Netflix, finally has an official release date.

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky, The Addams Family. Nearly 25 years after their last live-action appearance, Charles Addams’ gruesome troupe have returned.

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega, of Scream and X acclaim, as the titular Addams Family member, now a teenager dealing with the woes of high school.

Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars as Morticia, alongside Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in previous movies also stars as a character named Marilyn Thornhill.

Wednesday will premiere on Netflix on November 23, 2022. You can watch the trailer for the show below:

The official synopsis for Wednesday reads: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

“Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

As well as serving as an executive producer on the series, Burton has directed four out of eight episodes. While he’s always been considered an obvious filmmaker for the franchise, he actually knocked back the pitch for the original 1991 movie.

Wednesday’s showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, of Smallville fame, told Vanity Fair that it was very important to Burton “that it didn’t feel like a remake or a reboot.”

“It’s something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it’s its own thing. It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim,” Millar said.

