Natalia Speaks, the long-awaited follow-up to the explosive documentary series The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, has two more episodes to go – here’s what time to expect the finale to drop as well as how to watch it for free.

Michael and Kristine Barnett come into question in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, as extensive DNA testing finally gets to the bottom of Natalia’s true age. And it’s this finding that determines whether or not the former couple abandoned a disabled child under their care to live in an apartment alone.

As per the synopsis: “Natalia Speaks dives headfirst into the questions, controversies, and secrets unearthed in the first installment, but this time, Natalia shares her side of the story. The six-part docuseries will also showcase an extensive, emotional sit down between Natalia and adoptive father Michael Barnett as they sit face-to-face for the first time and come to terms with the accusations that have been thrown around in both directions.”

While Episodes 1-4 are now available to stream on Max and Discovery Plus, there are plenty more revelations expected in the final two episodes – so, here’s everything you need to know about what time to expect the finale of Natalia Speaks.

What time is the Natalia Speaks finale out?

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks Episodes 5-6 will air consecutively on ID tonight (January 3) at 6-9pm PT and 9-11pm ET.

This follows on from Episodes 1-2, which aired at the same time on January 1, and Episodes 3-4 on January 2. If you don’t have cable or an ID subscription, there are other ways to watch Natalia Speaks – including for free.

How to watch Natalia Speaks for free & on streaming

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free trial of the Discovery Plus add-on, where all episodes of Natalia Speaks are available for streaming after they air.

So far, Episodes 1-4 can be viewed, with the final two dropping on streaming on Discovery Plus after tonight. New episodes of Natalia Speaks are also available for streaming on Max.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime here and Max here, and check out more of our documentaries coverage below:

