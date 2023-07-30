Miraculous Ladybug Movie: Are Ladybug and Cat Noir together?

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Chat Noir is known for its shipping, but can the same be said for the new movie?

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir has been a majorly popular show all around the world ever since it first premiered in 2015. The French cartoon follows a teenage girl as she dons a magical outfit and yoyo, and fights crime alongside her classmate that she has a crush on – only she doesn’t know it’s him.

After over 100 episodes, it was only a matter of time that the franchise got a movie adaptation, and thus a feature length film was dropped on Netflix on July 28 after already premiering in France, much to fans excitement.

But while the shipping between characters – namely between our two leads – gets pretty complicated in the show, can the same be said for the movie, or do the pair actually get together? Let’s get into it, but SPOILERS AHEAD!

The history of Cat Noir and Ladybug

For those who have watched the show, they know this paring is…complicated, to say the least. And perhaps one of the messiest slow burn romances in animation history.

Throughout the past few seasons, the show’s two leads have danced around getting together, even occasionally doing so for an episode or two, and yet their pairing has never quite felt final.

It doesn’t help that there’s four dynamics to this pairing, otherwise know as the Love Square. In terms of ships, there’s Adrienette (Adrien x Marinette), Ladien (Ladybug x Adrien), Ladynoir (Ladybug x Chat Noir), and Marichat (Marinette x Chat Noir), all of which feature the two same people, along with their super alter-egos that they are unaware of.

But does this shipping lend itself to the movie, and do Ladybug and Cat Noir become a full-fledged couple?

Do Ladybug and Cat Noir, AKA Marinette and Adrien, get together in the Miraculous movie?

Yes, the pair are endgame in the movie, as the animated feature is basically an encapsulation of the whole series. However, the way things play out are a little different.

The hour and a half flick shows the origin of Cat Noir and Ladybug, but it goes further than that, as the pair’s identities get revealed to each other, and even Hawkmoth is revealed to be Adrien’s father.

Plus, the way this origin story goes is different from the two-parter origin story that occurred in the series. Which is almost a shame, as who can forget the iconic umbrella scene?

At the beginning of the film, Marinette is the shy odd one out at school with no friends, and Adrien is beginning school for the first time. The pair bump into one another in the library, and Marinette acts awkwardly as she immediately gets a crush on him, leading Adrien to think “She’s so weird.”

This is a little different from the show, as there Marinette initially thinks he’s a cruel prankster when he first joins the school, and only begins having a crush on him once he’s proven himself innocent. Meanwhile, he’d always thought of her as a friend.

However, in the movie the pair do end up hanging out with each other via their mutual friends, and grow closer. Adrien opens up to Marinette about his recently dead mother, they go to the movies together, almost hold hands at a picnic, and thankfully Marientte doesn’t act as cringy and stalker-ish as she does in the series.

As for their super alter-egos, things go pretty similar as in the show, though not at first. The pair are even referred to as “Rival heroes” here. When they first meet after getting their powers, Chat Noir acts in typical Chat Noir fashion, which frustrates Ladybug, as she’s far more self-assured in this form. He offers for her to be his sidekick, to which she responds by insulting him, swinging off, and hilariously he immediately falls in love with her. He even sings a song about it – yes, this movie’s a musical.

The pair do end up working together again, though this time they’re “Partners.” As they fight off more monsters created by Hawkmoth, the two again grow closer, flirtingly sparring with one another, though it’s clear that Chat Noir feels much more strongly for her than she does for him.

After one battle, Chat Noir plays the piano for Ladybug. The pair sing together and dance, but before Chat can really make a move, Ladybug admits that she will never feel the same way, as her heart belongs to Adrien – and she doesn’t yet know that Adrien is Chat Noir.

The same happens in reverse when Marinette attempts to ask Adrien to the school ball, as he admits his heart belongs to someone else – Ladybug.

How does the Miraculous Ladybug movie end?

During the movie’s final battle, everyone’s identities are revealed to each other, which causes a lot of drama between Adrien and his dad Hawkmoth. However, this also clears the air between Ladybug and Chat Noir.

During the fight, Ladybug also realises how much she cares for Cat Noir, so when she figures out it’s Adrien, everything falls into place for her.

Adrien is knocked out for a lot of the fight, so he doesn’t know that Marientte is Ladybug. However, in the movie’s final scene, at the school dance, the pair end up alone together, and Marinette puts a mask on, showing Adrien that she’s the girl he’s fallen in love with.

The two embrace, and the movie closes out as they dance, cutting to black just before they kiss. And inevitably fans of the show will rage over how this should have happened in the series, instead of being strung along for five seasons.

But we’ll have to wait and see how their relationship pans out in the upcoming sequel film.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir the Movie is currently available on Netflix. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir episodes are all available to watch on Disney+.