The Boys Season 4 may be hiding its strongest supe in plain sight

After watching an interaction in Episode 6, some viewers believe The Boys Season 4 could be hiding its strongest supe in plain sight.

The Boys Season 4 Episode 6 left a lot of viewers with their jaws on the floor as the story went a bit too far in certain places, especially when it came to Hughie’s scenes.

Because there was so much going on, it’s unsurprising that some in the audience could have missed a throwaway line from the fake Black Noir.

However, a few users on The Boys’ subreddit pointed out that the line may hinted to the fact that the show’s strongest supe of the series could be Noir himself and he’s just hiding in plain sight amongst The Seven.

Noir, tired of the violence from being a Seven member, tells the Deep he’s ready to quit because he “doesn’t understand” his hero motivations.

“You know there was nothing in his closet but literally, like, seven file boxes of shitty Buster Beaver drawings? I can fly, do you know that?” He said.

Up until now, many fans believed fake Noir was simply an actor hired by Vought in order to keep up appearances after Homelander murdered the real supe at the end of Season 3.

Fake Noir has engaged in some brutal acts with the Seven, but he never showed any sign of having superpowers. However, this one piece of dialogue makes some viewers think fake Noir could be the strongest supe on the show and is choosing to hide his extraordinary powers.

“I’m mostly surprised he can FLY. What if he comes out of nowhere as one of the strongest supes?” One Reddit user commented. “We would have never expected him to be even more threatening than the old Noir.”

Another fan wrote, “I feel like everyone is focusing on ‘he can fly’ rather than he can fly AND has at least some super strength. Bro sounds like at least a strong character.”

And a third viewer couldn’t believe the show casually dropped that information with a quick quote, “The new Noir can fly, that’s insane lmfao.”

It would make sense for Vought to either pump the fake Noir full of Compound V or hire an unknown supe to keep the Seven as powerful as possible.

However, Noir being able to fly would be a huge game changer for The Boys Season 4 as not a lot of supes have that power.

Since the show began, only Homelander and Stormfront have been shown to have the power of flight. Starlight can technically fly, but it comes as an extra perk from her energy blast powers and it’s not one of her standalone skills.

Fake Noir’s admission of being able to fly may hint that he will be revealed to be a sort of clone later on, or he could have a set of new powers that surpass Homelander himself, similar to the original comic’s twist.

But, as this is The Boys, there’s a chance fake Noir is making himself out to be more powerful than he really is in order to stay in the good graces of more dangerous supes like Homelander and Sister Sage.

