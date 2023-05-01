Microsoft revives the Zune just in time for Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters soon and Microsoft just revived the iconic Zune website to celebrate.

Beginning in 2006, Microsoft attempted to compete with Apple’s iPod line of music players with several variations of the Zune until it was eventually discontinued in 2012.

The software and all services surrounding the hardware continued on until 2015, only to be forgotten about until a first-gen device showed up at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is set to release on May 5, 2023, and Microsoft just revived the Zune website alongside a new trailer for the movie.

Microsoft brings back Zune.net for Guardians of the Galaxy 3

At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 during Yondu Udonta’s funeral, Kraglin Obfonteri handed Star Lord a brown, first-generation Zune.

“It’s called a Zune. It’s what everybody’s listening to on Earth nowadays. It’s got three hundred songs on it,” he said.

To mark the upcoming release of Guardians Vol 3, Microsoft has released a YouTube video focusing on the iconic device.

“Explore space through STEM at Zune.net,” the video said at the end. This means that for the first time in almost a decade, Zune.net no longer redirects to Xbox.com.

According to Wayback Machine, the last screenshot of something being shown on Zune.net is October 11, 2012. Now, it gives users the ability to explore various STEM-related resources to learn more about space.

