New Mean Girls movie drops first divisive trailer

Fetch is so back! The original 2004 movie is getting a facelift and a musical remake. Mean Girls, set to release in 2024, dropped its first official trailer with Regina George, and fans are divided.

Mean Girls was a popular movie in the early 2000s that fed into the ideals of American teen culture. But with more drama, sexual innuendos, and cliques. The original movie had Cady Heron move from South Africa to Illinois and stuck in a culture shock of what high school America is all about.

She’s soon swept into the drama of the high school’s Queen Bee Regina George, and the Plastics. Not to mention trying to fit in, having a crush on Regina’s boyfriend, and trying to survive her teen years.

Mean Girls has gone through a few iterations, from a not well-received sequel to a musical in 2018 based on Tina Fey’s book. Now Mean Girls returns as a movie musical based on the 2018 play, and the trailer has some fans divided over its necessity.

Mean Girls trailer has it all from “Get in Loser” to modern teen culture

The official Mean Girls trailer follows the same storyline as the original movie, with Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) experiencing American high school life from being an outcast, catching the attention of Regina George (Reneé Rapp), and the infamous Halloween party.

While Lindsay Lohan and the original Plastics returned for a Walmart Mean Girls commercial special, they won’t be back for Mean Girls the musical comedy, although it will bring back some familiar favorites. The iconic Tina Fey returns as Ms. Norbury, with Tim Meadows as the beloved principal.

The trailer has everything original fans will recognize, from the Christmas school recital to Cady developing a crush on Aaron Samuels. Above all, the Burn Book returns and Regina’s high school reign gets tested. Let’s not forget that the 2024 movie also includes the effects of social media.

As much as the Mean Girls 2024 trailer brings back nostalgia for original fans, some are not too happy. Some felt it looked like a parody version of the remake with modern elements.

One fan commented on X (Twitter), “If you’re just copying the first one why does this even need to be made…” Others agreed that they’d rather stick to the original.

Another said, “Literally looks like parody of the first one with modern references. Doesn’t look great chief.”

Others are dismayed at the attempt to reboot another classic. “Why spoil the first one with this remake? Sometimes leave the classics the way they are. Don’t ruin it. I hope no one ever decides to remake White Chicks by the Wayans Brothers,” said one fan.

But some fans are genuinely excited to see what the movie musical has in store. “Wow, I speak for everyone when I say we will be watching,” said one. Another commented, “Oh boy this gonna make some money at the box office.”

Mean Girls is set to release in theaters on January 12, 2024.