Mean Girls cast reunites for Walmart ad

Man your high school lockers – fetch is actually happening. Thanks to a new Walmart ad, plenty of familiar Mean Girls faces have reunited.

In 2004, the landscape of teen flicks for young girls changed forever when Tina Fey teamed up with Mark Waters to give the gift of Mean Girls. Almost 20 years later, its references are still quoted in pop culture, with a musical now making its way to the West End.

Starring Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert, the movie follows Cady, who joins a new public school and befriends Janis and Damian. They warn Cady to avoid the Plastics, a group led by Regina. Things get worse when she falls in love with Aaron, Regina’s ex-boyfriend.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Millennials can now breathe a collective sigh of relief thanks to a Mean Girls reunion happening thanks to mega superstore chain Walmart – or at least, it almost has.

Walmart Black Friday ad reunites the cast of Mean Girls

Walmart’s new commercial for Black Friday 2023 has seen 3 out of the 4 Mean Girls Plastics reunite, with some more familiar faces thrown in for good measure.

The commercial returns to North Shore High School, where Gretchen (Chabert) is now a doting mother to her daughter, who has a popular clique of her own. Meanwhile, Karen (Seyfried) is still presenting the weather on the football field, and Cady (Lohan) has become the school’s guidance counselor.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While advertising Walmart’s deals, the trio remake a plethora of iconic Mean Girls scenes, including the Winter talent show, use of former catchphrases “grool” and “fetch,” and Cady’s initiation of “Get in loser, we’re going shopping.”

Two key elements of the movie’s soundtrack have also remained the same, with Missy Elliott’s Pass That Dutch making a return, as well as Operate by Peaches, which was featured during the Halloween party scene. Jingle Bell Rock also appears once more during the winter talent show scene.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, a few more familiar Mean Girls faces can be seen in the Walmart ad. Kevin (Rajiv Gnapoor) can be seen chilling out on the sofa with his son Kevin Jr., while Damian (Daniel Franzese) fixes the projector at the school talent show.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Missy Elliott also appears as a new gym teacher, recreating a version of the “Don’t have sex. You will get pregnant and die” scene from the 2004 movie.

As expected, longtime Mean Girls fans are loving the reunion – even if it is missing a key figure.

Article continues after ad

“Everything we ever expected from a sequel, the only thing missing was Regina,” one fan weighed in on X/Twitter, with another posting “most iconic movie of the century.”

“They all look the exact same almost 2 decades later that’s crazy,” a third commented. A fourth chimed in “The way this ad casually dropped like 5 character updates and plot points.”

Article continues after ad

“RACHEL MCADAMS YOU COWARD !!!” a fifth summed up.

Check out our other TV & Movies hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6