Marvel’s Vision is reportedly about to get his own Disney+ series

Vision was a major character in Marvel’s WandaVison, now he’ll be getting his own show on Disney+.

While Vision (Paul Bettany) hasn’t been one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet, he has certainly made an impact.

His stint on the show WandaVision was mainly surrounding Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olson) character arc, however he did play a major role within the series, giving us some great quotes and action sequences.

And now we can expect to see more of that, as it has been reported that he will be getting a series of his own, also on Disney+.

Vision will – reportedly – have his own show

According to an insider, Jeff Sneider, of The Hot Mic podcast, Marvel Studios is now developing a Vision solo series, which will be titled Vision Quest.

“I’m told that next week, Marvel will be opening a writers’ room for a Vision show titled Vision Quest,” Sneider stated.

While this information isn’t officially confirmed, Sneider added that his statement was “coming from a good source who has been accurate in the past.” Plus, Sneider did state earlier that Harrison Ford was going to join the MCU, which was later proven to be true.

This means that WandaVision will be having more than one spinoff, since Agatha: Coven of Chaos, is already set to premiere in late 2023/early 20204 as part of the MCU’s Phase 5.

What will Vision Quest be about?

While there is no confirmed plot, we can imagine the series will follow on from Vision’s storylines in the MCU, from his death to his half-life in WandaVision.

The storyline could also likely follow White Vision, who is also played by Paul Bettany. In WandaVision, White Vision was made from the dead body of the original Vision, and while he was initially an antagonist, after talking with Wanda’s recreation of Vision he flew off to contemplate what he had learned. Since this character’s future has been left open, anything could happen with him, including Vision Quest.

Furthermore, Vision Quest is actually the name of a late-1980s Marvel Comics storyline that stars Vision. The arc took place within West Coast Avengers, and it played out like a lot of events in WandaVisioon, including Vision becoming White Vision, and his separation from Wanda. However, Sneider also stated on his podcast that he doesn’t know if the MCU’s Vision Quest will directly adapt the comic.

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see if this report actually turns out to be true.