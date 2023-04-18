Marvel reportedly not changing MCU plans involving Jonathon Majors as Kang despite arrest

Jonathan Majors, best known for playing Kang in the MCU, will reportedly not be replaced as Kang going forward despite being dropped by his talent manager and public relations manager following his arrest for sexual assault and harassment charges.

On March 26, 2023, it was reported that MCU actor Jonathan Majors had been arrested in New York City for allegedly harassing and assaulting a woman after they got into an argument, according to local authorities.

Immediately following the report of his arrest, a representative for Majors said, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Article continues after ad

After this initial incident, a defense lawyer for Majors spoke out about the arrest and clarified the events. As first reported by Variety, criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said that the actor is “completely innocent” and “provably the victim” after being arrested on Saturday in Manhattan.

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, this incident, as reported by Variety, has led to Majors being dropped by both his talent manager Entertainment 360 as well as his former public relations manager, the Lede Company. Though through it all, it appears his position as the MCU’s new ‘big bad’ Kang, remains intact, with Marvel not even so much as considering a replacement.

Article continues after ad

Deadline has reported that, “Majors has already shot the second season of Disney+’s ‘Loki’ and won’t go before the cameras in ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ for quite some time. Deadline hears there’s been zero conversations in the Marvel camp to drop him from the MCU.”

So far, none of the parties involved have chosen to comment on the situation or reveal exactly why and how these agencies have chosen to part ways with Majors.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.