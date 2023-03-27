Jonathan Majors lawyer says MCU actor is ‘completely innocent’ following alleged assault

Creed III and Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors was recently arrested following alleged assault. Dexerto previously reporting that police said that Majors was taken into custody “without incident,” but has since been released.

Following the success of Creed III as well as his meterioric rise thanks to his new role as MCU big bad Kang in Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, actor Jonathan Majors is quickly becoming a household name in the eyes of TV and movie fans. However, Majors recently found himself in the center of controversy after it was reported that he was arrested over the weekend.

Dexerto previously reported that police said that Majors was taken into custody “without incident,” but has since been released.

Immediately following the report of his arrest, a representative for Majors said, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Jonathan Majors lawyer speaks out following alleged assault and arrest

Marvel Studios Jonathan Majors stars as Kang in Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania

After this initial incident, a defence lawyer for Majors has spoke out about the arrest and clarified the events. As first reported by Variety, criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said that the actor is “completely innocent” and “provably the victim” after being arrested on Saturday in Manhattan.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Chaudhry then adding, “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Majors was initially charged with assault and harassment in an incident that the New York Police Department described as a “domestic dispute.” At the time of writing, Majors himself is yet to speak out on his arrest and the situation that occured in Manhattan.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on how the incident unfolds and when more information about the arrest of Majors is revealed.

