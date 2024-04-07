Joseph Quinn unveils unique Fantastic Four preparation tactic

Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn has revealed the unique way he will be preparing for his role as the Human Torch.

The Fantastic Four is one of the most anticipated superhero films, as it will kick off Marvel’s action-packed Phase 6.

Fan casting was rampant when the project was announced, but fans finally got their definitive core four team when it was revealed that the movie will star Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invincible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Thing), and Joseph Quinn (Human Torch).

Since the cast was announced, the cast has been very tight lipped about their respective characters, until now.

While attending a panel at the Facts Comic-Con in Belgium, Joseph Quinn spoke publicly about his role in The Fantastic Four for the first time and when asked how he will be preparing for the role, he responded, “I will be setting myself on fire for real every day.”

With the jokes aside, Quinn went on to express his gratitude for being cast in The Fantastic Four stating, “I’m really excited! I still can’t believe it, it’s crazy. We have a great group. When I spoke to Matt, the director, he had a brilliant vision for this, and the group we have, it was an easy decision. I definitely wanted to be a part of it.”

The actor’s Fantastic Four character was also in the news earlier this week when new artwork for the Human Torch was released by the movie’s official Twitter account and fans got very excited after noticing his likeness perfectly mimicked the design from the comics.