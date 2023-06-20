Marvel fans torn by first Kraven The Hunter trailer: “Just can’t get it right”

The first full-length trailer for Sony’s Kraven The Hunter has finally dropped, with fans already frustrated by the major changes to the character as well as the push to make him an anti-hero instead of the classic villain comic book fans know and love.

Sony just released the first full-length trailer for its upcoming movie, Kraven The Hunter. While the character is best known for being a villainous figure in the Spider-Man comics, this new movie will be a stand-alone project. One that will include the origins of Kraven and paint him more as an anti-hero rather than the remorseless villain Spider-Man fans know him best as.

Following this new trailer, Marvel fans have been quick to comment and share their thoughts on social media. While some are excited by the action shown off in the new footage, many have concerns about the changes to the character’s origins.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as Kraven. The movie takes fans through his childhood and how he came to be the villain many know and love. While the comic book counterpart is typically portrayed with a Russian accent, Taylor-Johnson can be heard sporting an American voice throughout the footage.

What’s more, rather than being a conventional hunter, the Kraven in the movie appears to have some sort of genetically modified abilities after the blood of a Lion is mixed in with his own.

On Twitter, fans have begun expressing their frustration at the changes and at Sony for their recent history with making villains into anti-hero-like characters.

Fans split over new Kraven The Hunter trailer

One user wrote, “Can we get a villain movie where they’re an actual villain? Could have just had him being the big game hunter and then seeing the reports of Spider-Man after No Way Home, going to NYC and hunting him.”

Another added, “Kraven The Hunter, who’s supposed to be a hunter, is now a vicious vegan spy! Got powers because he got bitten by a radioactive lion! This is a new low even for Sony! What a waste of Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Ariana DeBose! That CGI & VFX on the blood is bad!”

Others even wrote, “Y’all just can’t get it right man…Is it too late to make them change Sonic? I mean Kraven? I’d rather have a de-aged Russel Crowe than an already meh version of Quicksilver. You guys better give the same energy you gave Morbius, ’cause this casting isn’t 10% as good.”

However, some fans were impressed by the action sequences of the movie and the brutal visuals that come with the R rating it has been given. “It looks like every other SSMU movie, but it’s R so I will be seated.”

Obviously, it’s early days yet, with the film still months away. Whether this initial reception carries over to the final product remains to be

