Marvel fans push “Recast T’Challa” trend amid Black Panther 2 release

Marvel fans are campaigning to recast the role of T’Challa in the MCU, following a mixed reception to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released on November 11, marking director Ryan Coogler’s second foray into the MCU.

Tasked with taking the movie back to the drawing board after the passing of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel fans have had a mixed reaction to the new iteration of the Black Panther. Namely, that another character has stepped into the suit, which we will be spoiling later in this article. Be warned!

Though Wakanda Forever has amassed a positive critical reception, MCU fans are banding together in hope that the role of T’Challa will be recast for future sequels.

MCU fans call for Marvel Studios to recast Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther

While Wakanda Forever contains a multitude of heartfelt tributes to Boseman and his character’s legacy, a new campaign dubbed #RecastTChalla has emerged on social media.

With over 2,000 tweets using the hashtag since November 11, Marvel fans such as @justkirra have said: “The MCU should not use the passing of Chadwick Baseman as a plot. A good marketing tactic is to relate to our emotions.”

The disgruntled fan added that “the MCU is benefiting financially off our emotions, because for some of us going to see the movie is also an opportunity for us to grieve.”

Others have been far harsher when it comes to the new holder of the Black Panther powers, that being T’Challa’s younger sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright. Another MCU fan explained: “Namor a Warrior with over 500 years of combat experience was really struggling in a fight against a 95 lbs scientist who just got her Panther abilities.”

Conversely, other MCU fans such as @PrinceHAK33M have blasted the controversial hashtag. “Some of you “recast T’Challa” people are insufferable. I get the sentiment, but Marvel has already decided their direction for the franchise.

“That ship has sailed. I’m starting to wonder what the end game is for y’all,” they explained.

