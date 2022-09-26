Man-Thing and other monsters may enter MCU after Werewolf by Night

Marvel Studios is set to introduce a legion of monsters into the MCU, as Werewolf by Night teases a new, horror-inspired future for Marvel TV shows and movies alike.

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve seen realms and beings that we can only dream of. From thunderous gods to villainous team-ups, one element that we’ve barely explored is the idea of monsters.

Werewolf by Night will change this in October, as The Batman composer Michael Giacchino has helmed a tribute to classic Hammer horror movies – with a Marvel twist.

It isn’t just Gael Garcia Bernal’s character that’s bringing the monster madness either, as the show’s executive producer Brian Gay has teased the arrival of more horrifying additions to the MCU.

Werewolf by Night will peel “back the corner monsters in the MCU”

Speaking with The Direct ahead of Werewolf by Night’s release next month, executive producer Brian Gay revealed: “One of the very cool things about the special is it’s just peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU, right?

“So there’s not just the monsters that are part of Werewolf by Night, but the ones that were up on the wall, there’s some of that artwork as well.”

Gay explained: “What all this lends to is the idea that for centuries there have been monsters within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they’ve been being tracked or hunted or kept at bay by these hunters.”

Marvel Comics Werewolf by Night will come to Disney+ this Halloween.

Though the producer didn’t specify what ghoulish threats are coming, Gay said: “We don’t know exactly where they’ll pop up next, the idea is that, with this wide swath of different species and types, they’re going to pop up again.”

“You’re going to see these guys in different ways, of course,” Gay added.

We already know that the likes of Man-Thing will appear in the TV show, but there one hunter in particular that may show up down the line: Blade.

With Blade gearing up production and making his debut into the MCU, we can only imagine his monster encounters over the years.

Werewolf by Night will debut on Disney+ on October 7, 2022.