Marvel’s Werewolf by Night unveiled at D23 Expo

Marvel Studios have officially announced that Werewolf by Night will be coming to Disney+ at the D23 Expo.

During the Marvel Studios segment in the Hall D23 presentation at Disney D23 Expo, it officially announced that a Werewolf by Night special will be coming to Disney+.

The project, which is based on the Marvel Comics run of the same name, has been rumored to arrive on the streaming service since January.

Now, it has been officially confirmed that The Batman and Spider-Man: No Way Home composer, Michael Giacchino will helm the project.

First trailer for Werewolf by Night revealed at D23 Expo

Michael Giacchino, known for his legendary composing career, with step into the director’s chair for Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. The show will star Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly as the show’s leads.

Throwing back to age of Hammer Horror movies, Michael Giacchino’s black-and-white project will take on a mystery tone. Bernal will portray Jack Russell, the original Werewolf in the comics, who has interacted with Iron Man and other iconic characters in the past.

Russell debuted back in Marvel Spotlight in 1971, before gaining his own comic series in 1972. Bernal’s character is a descendant of Grigori Russoff, who was cursed with the ability to turn into a werewolf after battling Dracula in 1795.

Though the curse was dormant for generations, it was reawakened by Jack’s grandfather after he copied the Darkhold, which was last seen in Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness.

Alongside the debut trailer for the Marvel Studios show, fans at the D23 Expo were shown the first poster for the show too. The intriguing Marvel project is billed as a “Special Presentation”, in a retro nod to classic horror movies.

Werewolf by Night will debut on Disney+ on October 7, 2022.