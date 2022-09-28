Mahershala Ali “frustrated” with Blade after director exits MCU movie

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Blade star Mahershala Ali is reportedly “frustrated” with the process of getting the MCU movie to the big screen, amid director Bassam Tariq leaving the project.

The journey towards a new Blade movie has been a long one, as the Phase Five MCU entry races to a November 2023 release.

Blade’s now-former director Bassam Tariq left the project in the wake of scheduling conflicts and will remain an executive producer on the movie. However, rumors from behind-the-scenes of Blade purport an allegedly rough experience that is causing setbacks to Ali’s debut in the MCU.

As the search for a new director goes ahead, Blade supposedly has a myriad of issues to solve.

Blade MCU movie reportedly features only “two lackluster action” sequences

Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq has departed from Blade, but industry scooper Jeff Sneider claims that the project is suffering from bigger issues. According to Sneider, the “BLADE script is roughly 90 pages and features exactly TWO (lackluster) action sequences.”

Traditionally in screenwriting writers will adhere to the ‘page-a-minute’ methodology, which would indicate Blade is only 90 minutes in length so far. Though there certainly isn’t a problem with leaner movies, its shorter length does pose problems if the movie wishes to traverse multiple decades.

Sneider also claimed that “Mahershala Ali [is] said to be very frustrated with the process” on Blade, and “Feige said to be spread too thin.”

Alongside these obstacles, the script is said to be receiving some new revisions from Beau DeMayo (The Witcher). Though these claims have yet to be confirmed, it remains to be seen whether the MCU movie will stick to its current November 2023 release slot.

The project originally announced back in 2019 at San Diego Comic Con and details have been mostly under wraps since then.

Blade is scheduled to release in theaters on November 3, 2023.