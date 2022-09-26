Blade MCU movie rumored to take place over 80 years

Mahershala Ali’s movie debut as Blade in the MCU is rumored to be a decade-spanning adventure that will see the iconic vampire hunter all the way from the 1900s to the 1980s.

Eric Cross Brooks, aka Blade, set the blueprint for superhero movies back in the ’90s, after Wesley Snipes jumpstarted the genre with his titular 1998 movie.

While Wesley Snipes trilogy took place in the modern day, Blade’s history spans multiple decades, with many monsters and supernatural threats conquered along the way.

Mahershala Ali and Bassam Tariq’s version of Blade is in the initial stages of production, with new rumors indicating where we’ll meet Blade in the MCU.

Mahershala Ali’s Blade MCU movie will allegedly be set in the 1900s

Blade is coming to theater screens next year, but it appears that the MCU will present a time-hopping journey à la Eternals for Ali’s MCU debut. According to scooper Geek Vibes Nation, the latest news regarding the project is that “we’re hearing that Marvel’s #Blade will take place from 1900 until 1980.”

Though the scooper didn’t specify where Blade will take place, we can expect to hear more soon as the project has begun casting calls in Cleveland.

Reddit: ItssHarrison, Marvel Redditor ItssHarrison shared a casting call for Blade on social media.

This lines up with @MyCosmicCircus’ post about the movie filming in the latter half of October, with costume tests expected to take from September 26.

With Blade’s origins stemming back to London in 1929, it’d made sense to see a faithful depiction of his beginnings and early encounters with horrifying beings. With his father Lucas Cross falsely imprisoned in none other than Latveria, Blade came to realize he was imbued with vampiric enzymes passed on from his mother.

Latveria in the comics is ruled by Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom, who may make an appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Blade is in theaters from November 3, 2023.