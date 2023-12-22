The Garfield movie starring Chris Pratt is being turned into a video game

A Garfield video game is reportedly in the early stages of development in light of the upcoming animated movie that is set to release in 2024.

While many have shared online their disdain at Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt voicing almost every new character in the animated world, his upcoming project Garfield has garnered enough attention that it is reportedly being transformed into a video game.

The Garfield movie is set to release on May 24, 2024. The film stars Chris Pratt as the titular character with Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, and Ving Rhames also included in the cast.

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis for the movie reads, “Garfield has an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, a scruffy street cat who draws him into a high-stakes heist.” The official trailer for the movie can also be viewed here.

Article continues after ad

Deadline recently reported that a Garfield game based off of the new movie is in the early stages of planning and development.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Film projects created by James Wan, Sam Raimi, and Roy Lee attached as producers are set to develop into video games, with Garfield one such project set to get a gaming adaptation.

Article continues after ad

While many popular video games are being adapted into TV shows and movies, Garfield will do the opposite. However, we do know that cat-led games are a recipe for success, with the 2022 title Stray a major hit within the gaming space.

While no details about the game have been mentioned at all, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more news and information is released about this future game.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.