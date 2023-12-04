Interview: The Last of Us Tommy voice actor is yet to receive a Part 3 script

Jeffrey Pierce, who voices Tommy Miller in The Last of Us, sat down with Dexerto for an exclusive interview, the actor revealing what he hopes to see from part 3 of the beloved video game series.

When it comes to video game franchises of the modern era, The Last of Us is amongst one of the biggest and best. Part I, which first released in 2013, was met with universal praise. Many to this day still call it one of the greatest games ever made.

The sequel, The Last of Us Part II, released in 2020. And while its narrative and particular plot points of the game received pushback from select gamers, the follow up was once again met with total adoration from critics.

Now with the HBO series dominating headlines throughout 2023, the hype and desire for a third game has never been greater. In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, actor Jeffrey Pierce, who voiced Tommy Miller in the first two games, sat down to discuss his hopes and desires for the third game ahead of his appearance at Oz Comic-Con Melbourne.

Naughty Dog Joel and Ellie are the heart and soul of the first two The Last of Us games.

Spoiler alert from this point on as we will now be discussing major plot points from the first two The Last of Us games.

Jeffrey Pierce claims he has not started working on The Last of Us Part III

When asked about Part III, Pierce was quick to respond by revealing that, at the time of our conversation, he allegedly does not know anything about the new project and has not begun working on it.

“At this point it’s not something that has begun in any fashion, at least, not that I know of, and I would hate to set myself up to have expectations about what it would be and then have it be something completely different.”

However, Pierce was quick to add that he has full faith in director Neil Druckmann and knows that when he does receive a script for Part III, it will be “perfect.”

“I’m going to trust when Neil hands me a script that it’s going to be perfect because that’s the way it’s been up until now. And when that happens and I’m asked about the Last of Us Part III, I have to say I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

Naughty Dog The death of Joel is a huge plot point of The Last of Us Part II

Of course, one of the most shocking moments from The Last of Us Part II was the death of protagonist Joel. This tragedy fuels the revenge that takes hold of both Tommy and Ellie throughout the course of the game.

As a result, Ellie takes over as the first major protagonist of the game, with Part II then flipping the switch on gamers by making Abby the second major playable character throughout the sequel.

Tommy voice actor wants bloaters to be playable in TLOU Part III

For Pierce, the idea of having more playable characters is an exciting one. However, the Tommy voice actor has a slightly out-of-the-box idea for who he would like to see players be able to control in Part III.

“What if you could add anything to the Last of Us Part III? What would it be? I wanna play as a bloater, clicker, or a runner. I think that would be so cool.”

And while Pierce may not know what Part III will look like, he was happy to weigh in on what he, as a lover of the series, hopes comes from a third game.

“I can speak as an audience member more than a cast member and say I can’t wait to play the Last of Us Part III. Hurry up, Neil. Come on, let’s get going. And as an actor, I think it’s probably all the same things. But you know, it’ll be what it will be when it is.”

Patience is key for The Last of Us Part III being a success

Naughty Dog Tommy and Ellie mourn the loss of Joel in The Last of Us Part II

Finally, Pierce did stress that, while he wants to sink his teeth into Part III in the same way fans do, he is also conscious of knowing time is important. Comparing its legacy to a beloved film franchise many know and love.

“I said to Neil, whatever you do, don’t do Godfather part three. He’s like, don’t worry, when the story is there that’s when we’ll do it and, until then, we’re not doing anything which is very, very smart.”

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.