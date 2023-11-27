Save $70 on LEGO Star Wars The Justifier this Cyber Monday

A very affordable bounty has been placed on the LEGO Star Wars The Justifier set from Walmart this Cyber Monday.

The LEGO Star Wars line contains sets from each corner of the franchise. From the prequels to the Disney+ shows, to whatever the future holds. LEGO tries to cover all bases for the Star Wars fanatics. Walmart backs them up for Cyber Monday with a great deal on a set from the Clone Wars successor series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Save on LEGO Star Wars the Justifier for Cyber Monday

Walmart offers a massive saving of $70, bringing the price down to $100 for their Cyber Monday deals. This is a bounty you’ll want to bring in warm or cold.

The LEGO Star Wars The Justifier set contains 1,022 pieces, which make up Cad Bane’s deadly ship. The back fin can be lowered and brought up upwards to a landing and flying position. It also features retractable landing gear and a detailed prison cell, with a cockpit interior.

The set also comes with four minifigures, including the leader of the Bad Batch Hunter junior Bad Batch member Omega and infamous bounty hunters Cad Bane and Fennec Shand. Also tagging along is Cad Bane’s loyal droid partner in crime Todo 360.

That’s all on Walmart’s Cyber Monday deal on the LEGO Star Wars The Justifier set for now. This offer is available throughout Cyber Monday, so best seize it before Robotic Tuesday comes along.

