Leave the World Behind gets knocked off Netflix top spot by kids movie

New Netflix movie Leave the World Behind has upped and left spot one on the Netflix top 10 chart, being officially ousted by a kids movie.
Netflix’s Leave the World Behind has been dominating social media this week, with plenty of theories sprouting from the movie’s ambiguous ending.
The official synopsis reads: “A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a blackout. As the threat grows, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.”
Though the Julia Roberts movie has been performing well on Netflix, it’s now been knocked off the top chart spot in one region by a kids movie.
In the UK Netflix top 10 chart, Leave the World Behind has been knocked off the pole position in the top 10 chart by Chicken Run 2.
The animated movie, which hit the streaming platform on December 15, is the long-awaited sequel to the original 2000 movie that focuses on a Great Escape-style breakout.
The U.K. top 10 chart currently looks as follows:
- Chicken Run 2
- Leave the World Behind
- Marry Me
- The Grinch
- The Grinch Who Stole Christmas
- American Underdog
- Sing 2
- The Holiday
- U-571
- Family Switch
In our Chicken Run 2 review, we described the movie as “2 in name and 2 in nature – Chicken Run: The Dawn of the Nugget doesn’t quite have enough steam to successfully fly the coop this time around.
“Netflix is the ideal home for something so far removed from genuine creativity, making it the ideal flick to watch hungover on a Sunday or with children who desperately need entertainment. Sometimes – which is code for a lot of times – the original just can’t be matched.”
However, over in the US, the apocalypse movie continues to dominate the charts, with Chicken Run 2 falling behind in sixth place.
That list looks something like this:
- Leave the World Behind
- The Super Mario Bros Movie
- Gran Turismo
- Holiday in the Vineyards
- Neighbors
- Chicken Run 2
- Family Switch
- Leo
- Love and Monsters
- Beverley Hills Cop
Regardless of chart placement, it doesn’t look as though the hype surrounding either film will be dying down any time soon.
Leave the World Behind is available to stream on Netflix now. You can read more about the movie below: