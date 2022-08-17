Leaked Fallout TV series images reveal game-accurate set design for new Vault

Images from the upcoming Fallout TV show have been leaked online, giving fans their first look at what they can expect from the adaptation.

In July 2020, it was reported that Amazon would be creating a TV series of the popular gaming franchise Fallout. Based on a series of job listings that popped up for stunt work recently, it is believed that the show fully began production in June, 2022.

So far, little too no information has been revealed about the upcoming series. However, recent leaked images from the set have given fans a taste of what they can expect from the show.

For fans of Fallout, the leaked images are likely to get you excited. Most of the images show off what very clearly appears to be from Vault 32. The Vaults are a massive part of the Fallout story and from the looks of things, the setting in the show appears to be an almost exact replica of the design from the games. In particular, the way the Vault’s are designed in the recent Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 titles.

An additional leaked image also includes one of Vault Tech’s Vault Posters, a piece of propaganda that is created by the company to encourage specific behaviors, actions and decisions. These poster’s are a staple of the Fallout lore and universe. To have these included in the show is a small but integral indication of how the series will draw heavily from the games.

Fans on Reddit and Twitter have already begun expressing their excitement for the show in light of these image leaks. Some even calling on the creators to turn the Vault set into a proper experience for fans to come and visit when the show wraps filming.

Movie and TV show adaptations of popular video games are all the rage at the moment. One such popular gaming franchise that is getting the TV show adaptation treatment is Fallout. Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic gaming franchise is one of the most beloved RPG’s of recent years, namely due to its unique world and design.

Bethesda Fallout takes place in a world destroyed by nuclear warfare

The Fallout games are all set across various states in the United States and take place in a post-apocalyptic world that has been destroyed after the events of a nuclear war in the year 2077. The country is completely destroyed but some of the citizens survive thanks to the creation of Vaults, areas that shield them from the blast.

With the country mostly destroyed, those who survive are forced to live in makeshift settlements, create new civilisation and do so while also fighting off the mutated creatures and animals created as a result of the nuclear warfare.

