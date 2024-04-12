Aang: The Last Airbender animated movie – Release date, cast & more

Avatar is set to return to the world of animation with the upcoming Aang: The Last Airbender, so here is everything we know about the new project ahead of release.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is back into the spotlight once again, the recent live-action Netflix series kickstarting a whole new era for the Airbender franchise.

This new era also includes the adult Aang film, Zuko and Kyoshi stand-alone features, and one last outing for Avatar Korra and company before a whole new animated Avatar series is then released.

Aang: The Last Airbender will be directed by Lauren Montgomery, who previously worked as the supervising producer for The Legend of Korra and as a storyboard artist on the franchise. As well as this, original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino will once again be back as co-producers for the animated film.

Article continues after ad

Without further ado, here is everything we know about the upcoming Aang: The Last Airbender animated film. From release date, cast, plot, and more.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

Aang: The Last Airbender is set to release in theatres on October 10, 2025.

However, we’ll be sure to update this section if this release date is delayed or changed in any way in the lead-up to the film’s release.

Aang: The Last Airbender cast

Given that this new animated feature will include a much older version of the cast, it’s no surprise that many of the characters have been recast. Therefore, the new cast for Aang: The Last Airbender includes the following actors.

Article continues after ad

Eric Nam: Avatar Aang

Dionne Quan: Toph

Jessica Matten: Katara

Román Zaragoza: Sokka

Dave Bautista: TBD

And while the voice actor for Zuko was not announced, there is a high chance Dante Basco will once again be back to voice the Crown Prince of the Fire Nation.

After all, he has been confirmed to return to the role of the upcoming standalone Zuko animated film.

Plot details for Aang: The Last Airbender

The original Avatar: The Last Airbender series took place during the teenage years of the main characters. For this new animated feature, Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Toph will all be adults.

Article continues after ad

While the adult versions of these characters have appeared briefly throughout The Legend of Korra, this is the first time they will be given a whole feature to themselves.