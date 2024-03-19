Following the success of Kung Fu Panda 4, rumors are circulating that Kung Fu Panda 5 could be on the way. Here is everything we know about the potential sequel.

Kung Fu Panda is one of the most beloved Dreamworks animated series in recent years. The first film, released back in 2008, was an immediate hit. The story of an unassuming Panda who is chosen to be the Kung Fu fighting legend the Dragon Warrior winning over the hearts of children and adults all across the world.

In large part due to a career defining performance from Jack Black as protagonist Po as well as an impressive ensemble cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogan and more.

Article continues after ad

After an almost decade-long wait between Kung Fu Panda 3 and the newly released Kung Fu Panda 4, fans are well and truly back into their Kung Fu Panda era. With rumors about a new fifth film already circulating online.

Article continues after ad

Dreamworks Kung Fu Panda is a beloved Dreamworks franchise

So will there be a Kung Fu Panda 5 and what could the future sequel be about? Continue reading for all the details

Will there be a Kung Fu Panda 5? Online discourse explained

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation whether or not Kung Fu Panda 5 is officially in the works. However, the directors of Kung Fu Panda 4 offered up a promising update in a recent interview.

During their chat with Next Big Picture, Kung Fu Panda 4 directors Mike Mitchell and producer Rebecca Huntley discussed their desire to make a whole new trilogy.

Article continues after ad

“I mean, he just is this panda. He comes up with all of the ‘skadooshes,’ all the ‘sha-sha-booeys’ and stuff. We could watch him forever. That said, we have made the most epic chapter of this franchise here.”

Mitchell added later in the same interview, “Our focus was making just the greatest film possible to be seen in the theater. That was our own mission statement. So we’ll see.”

Article continues after ad

Kung Fu Panda 5 potential plot details

As stated above, we still do not know if Kung Fu Panda 5 will be given the green light. However, if it is given the go ahead, Po voice actor Jack Black already has a clear vision for what he would like to see happen if Kung Fu Panda 5 does go ahead.

Article continues after ad

During an interview with GamesRadar, Black revealed that he would love to see Po take on a spiritual role similar to Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise.

“I see it as much like what was his name in Star Wars? Han Solo? The spiritual leader that passes on to like the new plane…? Obi-Wan Kenobi!”

Dreamworks Kung Fu Panda 4 has been dominating the box office so far in 2024

The actor then added that he would love to see Po tap more into his spiritual side as he explores becoming a leader.

“I mean, who knows what the future holds, but I think the spiritual leader could be a cool character to explore…Maybe he’ll have the power to levitate and move stuff with his mind. He may have some new powers we haven’t even considered yet. Yeah. There’s lots of rad adventures that Po could go on as this new kind of character, you know?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And that’s all we know so far about a potential Kung Fu Panda 5 film. After more TV and Movie hubs? Be sure to check out Dexerto’s other coverage here.

Stranger Things season 5 | Ironheart | Zuko animated Avatar film | Deadpool 3 | The Umbrella Academy season 4 | White Lotus season 3 | IT prequel TV show | Euphoria season 3 Godzilla x Kong | The Last of Us: Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again |