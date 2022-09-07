Kim Kardashian wants to join the MCU

Kim Kardashian is keen to add another stone to her Infinity Gauntlet of fame: she wants to join the MCU.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t a stranger to having guest appearances in its movies and TV shows. Just look at last week’s episode of She-Hulk, which ended with the titular Attorney at Law twerking with Megan Thee Stallion.

Elsewhere, we had Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok, Joan Rivers in Iron Man 3, Miley Cyrus voicing a robot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Elon Musk meeting Tony Stark in Iron Man 2.

When it comes to the MCU, especially with the Disney+ content, all bets are off – so if Kim Kardashian wants to appear somewhere in the franchise, it’s likely we’ll see it happen.

Kim Kardashian says she wants to join the MCU

While speaking to Interview Magazine, the reality star was asked about her goals for the future, and there were any she’d achieved since the last time they spoke. For example, Kardashian passed the “baby bar” law exam in December last year.

“I feel like the Marilyn dress was such a glamour goal… my glamour goals are just to look tight forever,” she joked.

The interviewer then referenced her appearances in Saturday Night Live – where she met and kissed Pete Davidson, leading to a brief, publicity-heavy relationship – and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, and asked if she has any plans to act again.

Kardashian answered: “Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

As for where she could fit into the MCU, some fans think it could be as simple as one of the characters meeting Kardashian in a movie or show, rather than her playing any particular character.

“At this point i see it really possible now, something like a hero watching the Kardashians show,” one wrote.

“I like Marvel but allowing it to become a playground for vapid reality stars and musicians with no acting experience would be the quickest & most efficient way to turn me off the MCU for good,” another tweeted.