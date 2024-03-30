Kristen Stewart would star in a Marvel film on one specific condition

Kristen Stewart revealed that she’s open to starring in a Marvel movie, but only if one specific condition is met.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen its fair share of A-list celebrities from Robert Downey Jr. to Tom Hiddleston and it looks like Twilight alumni Kristen Stewart isn’t counting herself from joining the super powered family.

While appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast hosted by Amanda Hirsch, Stewart explained that, while she knew it would be “stupid” to provide a definitive answer on if she would ever appear in a MCU movie, the chances of her signing up to do it are pretty slim.

“I will likely never do a Marvel movie… it sounds like a f*cking nightmare, actually,” Stewart said. But, the actress did not that she enjoys making “big movies because I like people to watch them when I’m in them.”

When Hirsch told the actress that she could envision her playing a Mary Jane Watson aka Spider-Man’s main love interest, Stewart responded that “the system would have to change” in order for her to be comfortable to do a superhero movie.

“You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person and it doesn’t happen,” Stewart explained, “And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it. So likely not. But maybe the world changes, that’s what I’m saying. How could I tell you no when maybe one day… if Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it.”

Stewart went on to gush over Gerwig and her latest blockbuster hit Barbie, going so far as to say that she was “crying and laughing” while watching Ryan Gosling perform “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars.

“It’s emotional, dude, watching Greta watch it,” Stewart said, “When they did the one cutaway of her and she was just, like, front-row belting and looking at the thing she helped kick-start, I was like, this is too much.”

As Gerwig is set to start production for her Netflix adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia and Stewart seems keen on continuing to make indie films like her latest movie Love Lies Bleeding, it’s safe to say that fans won’t be seeing Stewart in a cape and tights any time soon.