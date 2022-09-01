She-Hulk writer explains Megan Thee Stallion cameo

Marvel is known for its cameos, but now rap stars are getting in on the action, as Megan Thee Stallion appears in Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Stick out your tongues and put Hot Girl Summer on the stereo, because Megan Thee Stallion has joined the MCU!

Okay, she isn’t playing a superhero or anything, but she makes an incredibly hilarious cameo in the third episode of Marvel’s newest Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

So how does The WAP artist make her way into the world of superhero law? Well, let us explain…

Spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3 to follow…

Megan Thee Stallion goes to court in She-Hulk

She-Hulk follows Jenn Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who happens to also be a hulk. So far, the show has seen her defend the abomination, fight a superpowered influencer, and one of her latest cases involves a certain rapper.

Or rather, it kind of does. This technically isn’t Jenn’s case, it’s her colleague’s, but Jenn is called upon as a witness.

The trial in question is for one of her old work frenemies Dennis (Drew Matthews), who is basically a corporate version of a frat boy. However, his narcissistic and delusional tendencies have landed him in trouble, as an Asgardian with the ability to shapeshift has been impersonating Megan Thee Stallion.

Believing himself to be in the rapper’s league, Dennis happily dates her, and spends around $175,000 on her. But when he realises that she’s not Megan, he takes her to court for conning him.

Now, we never see the shapeshifter in Megan form, apart from a comedic sketch in the show’s credits. But at the very end of the trial, when the Asgardian is proven guilty and Dennis is celebrating his victory in the case, we see someone else celebrating in the stands. Can you guess who it is?

Marvel/Disney+ Jenn Walters must go to court with super-beings and super-stars.

That’s right; Megan Thee Stallion is also in the courtroom, and when the person who impersonated her is charged for her crimes, the rapper sticks out her tongue in her iconic style.

And of course, when Dennis sees her, he wonders to his defendants if he should go and ask Megan out for real.

Megan Thee Stallion is a client of She-Hulk

Now, that’s not the last we see of Megan Thee Stallion.

In the episode’s post-credits scene, it is revealed that the rapper has signed on with Jenn Walters as a client, her “new favorite client” to be exact.

The pair then proceed to dance to Body, one of Megan’s songs. Twerking is not something we ever expected to see in a Marvel show, but it certainly is a funny moment. Especially when She-Hulk says in a fan frenzy, “I will kill for you, Megan Thee Stallion,” and the rapper tells her to “dial it back.”

Jameela Jamil got Megan Thee Stallion on She-Hulk

Dexerto was able to speak to the show’s writer, Jessica Gao (of Rick and Morty fame), and when we asked her about how the cameo came about, she had this to say: “We wrote this part, knowing that we just needed a famous beautiful woman for this kind of joke to work.

“Megan actually came about pretty late in the game, and it was because Jameela Jamil knew her personally, from working on Legendary with her. She kinda floated the idea to Megan, and we just could not believe that it was happening!”

Megan Thee Stallion also cameoed in drama series P-Valley recently, so perhaps we’re about to see an upcoming acting career. If she’d be as entertaining as she is in She-Hulk, there’s clearly no limit to her TV success.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on August 18.