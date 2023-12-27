Who is Kahhori? New Marvel superhero explained

Marvel fans have been eagerly watching each new episode of What If…? Season 2, but many have been asking who Kahhaori is in the series. Here’s what you need to know.

As a Christmas present to their fans, Marvel Studios released the second season of their animated hit series What If…? over a nine-day consecutive period.

The show gives fans an insight into how different significant moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe would occur in alternate timelines.

With the release of the show’s sixth episode (What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World?), fans were introduced to the new hero Kahhori, but many still wonder who exactly she is and how she fits into the MCU. Here’s everything we know.

Who is Kahhori in What If…? Season 2?

Kahhori is a young Mohawk woman and member of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy in pre-colonial America who gains superhero ability from the Infinity Stones.

After going into the “forbidden lake” to escape from invading Spanish conquistadors, Kahhori wakes up in an alternate reality where she and her fellow Mohawk people are infused with the power of the Tesseract aka the Space Infinity Stone.

Kahhori, voiced by Canadian Mohawk actress Devery Jacobs(Reservation Dogs) made studio history as she’s the first completely original MCU hero with no backstory or ties within the comics.

According to Mohawk Nation historian Doug George, the inclusion of Kahhori within the MCU gives the world much-needed Indigenous representation and it was a smart decision to allow her to exist in a world where her people weren’t brutally colonized like in the real world.

“[The episode] tells a remarkable story from a Native-Mohawk perspective which is truly unique and historical, and will give the viewers a new, challenging and entertaining perspective on this land’s first peoples,” George told Marvel.com.

“The story is dramatic, the characters fully realized, and the action sequences are breathtaking. The episode is exceptional in another sense–it is done with the complete cooperation of the Mohawk people from dialogue to adornment.”

Writer Ryan Little also spoke to the site and explained his process when writing the episode, citing working with a “mentor who worked extensively with the Indigenous community in upstate New York.”

“I was excited to draw on that experience to build an entirely original corner of the MCU with storylines for new Indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for past generations and optimism for future ones,” Little said, “Kahhori, pronounced ‘KAH-HORTI,’ is a real, Wolf Clan name, meaning ‘she stirs the forest’ or is someone who motivates those around her.”

“In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever.”

What If Season 2 is streaming on Disney Plus now. Check out our breakdown of the cast here, and the show’s Christmas release schedule here.