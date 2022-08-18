Joseph Quinn wants Dave Grohl to write Eddie’s music in Stranger Things

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has revealed that he thinks Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl should write the music for Eddie Munson’s band.

Joseph Quinn has easily become a hall of fame inductee when it comes to Stranger Things. Adorned with the style of Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Eddie Munson quickly became a fan favorite.

Quinn’s character had hopes of taking his metal band to great heights, though the chaos of Season 4 scrapped those plans.

However, should the world get to hear Munson’s band ‘Corroded Coffin’ in the future, Quinn reckons that Foo Fighters and Nirvana legend Dave Grohl should provide the tunes.

Dave Grohl should write “old school thrash” EP for Stranger Things, Joseph Quinn says

In an interview with Metal Hammer, Joseph Quinn dove into the musical roots beneath the character of Eddie Munson. While discussing his methods of getting into the mind of Munson, Quinn was asked whether hearing any of Corroded Coffin’s music was a possibility.

“We’re working on an EP… I’m joking, I’m joking,” Quinn said.

Though, fans might have some hope to hang onto, as Quinn explained: “It’s not that ridiculous. Dave Grohl did it with Dream Widow this year.”

“Maybe I should email him – ‘Would you write the music for Corroded Coffin please?'” Quinn added.

Dream Widow is a fictitious band from Foo Fighters’ comedy-horror, Studio 666. In the same vein as Foo Fighters debut album, Grohl recorded all the instrumentation and vocals himself, with some tracks featuring guest spots.

On how Corroded Coffin would sound, Quinn claimed it would be “proper old school thrash – really fast, really evil.”

Quinn explained that he “connected with the character through metal” by listening to “Black Sabbath over and over.”

Fittingly, Quinn gushed over Grohl’s former band: “Nirvana were my first proper band obsession. I had all of Kurt Cobain’s posters on my wall.”