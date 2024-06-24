Taylor Swift responds after Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl suggested she didn’t play live

Taylor Swift hit back after Foo Fighters’ lead singer Dave Grohl suggested she ‘didn’t play live’ during her Eras Tour in London.

Taylor Swift came to her band’s defense after Dave Grohl took a jab at the pop singer at the Foo Fighters’ London show. She announced that they play live throughout her three and a half-hour sets.

“What you just did is an unforgettable moment in not just my life, but every single one of our crew,” the 34-year-old said during her sold-out Wembley show. “The band that’s going to be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight.

“They deserve this so much and so does every one of my fellow performers, and you just gave that to us so generously. We’ll never forget it.”

It comes after the Foo Fighters frontman took a swipe at Taylor during his June 22 London concert, which coincided with one of Taylor’s Eras Tour shows on the other side of the capital.

“Listen – tonight, this is my Eras Tour, okay? I’ve got a lot of eras. Spelled e-r-r-o-r-s. This is my Errors Tour, how about that?” he said. “That’s what we should’ve called this f**king tour: The Errors Tour.”

Later on, Dave told fans he was “joking about the Taylor Swift tour,” who booed at the mention of her nearby concert. The rockstar continued: “I know that she’s on her ‘Eras’ tour. I’m telling you man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.

“So we like to call our tour the Errors Tour. We’ve have more than a few Errors and more than a few f**king Eras as well.” Dave then clarified: “Just a couple… that’s because we actually play live. What?”

As the crowd started cheering, the ex-Nirvana drummer added: “Just saying. You guys like raw live rock ‘n’ roll music right? You came to the right f**king place!”

Dave has previously praised Taylor for her music, so his jab came as a surprise to many. One fan commented: “Ohhhh no he didn’t. Dave we’ve all loved you for so so so long. This was a real bad call.”

Another wrote: “I’m confused because he’s done interviews with her where he’s been at parties with her and she’s sung Foo Fighters…”

However, others said Dave’s swipe at Taylor could be related to his daughter, Violet, being trolled online by Swifties after calling out the singer over her use of private jets.