John Wick Chapter 4: Who is Bill Skarsgård playing?

The new trailer for John Wick Chapter 4 teases more from Bill Skarsgård – but which character is he playing, and will be play a major role in the sequel?

It’s been three years since the last John Wick movie. That means it’s been three years since he dislocated a goon’s jaw with a book, killed men by getting horses to kick them in the head, and survived a tumbling, hard fall from a skyscraper.

In other words, it’s been too long – but Keanu Reeves is returning next year in John Wick Chapter 4, and he’s set to take on his “most lethal adversaries yet.”

This appears to include Bill Skarsgård’s mysterious villain – but who is the Barbarian and It star playing?

John Wick Chapter 4: Bill Skarsgård’s role

Bill Skarsgård plays the Marquis de Gramont, a new nemesis for John Wick who offers him a path to avoiding the wrath of the High Table: if he defeats him in single combat, he’s free.

“If you win, the Table will honor its word. You will have your freedom,” he tells John. However, another character warns: “Under the old laws, only one can survive. Failure to meet at sunrise will result in execution.”

The trailer teases “new management” at the High Table following the events of Parabellum, with loads of assassins seemingly keen to kill John – including Donnie Yen’s Caine, who battles him in an exchange of bullets and swords at the end of the trailer.

In an interview with Collider, Skarsgård opened up about his decision to join the franchise. “I’ve always been a fan of these kinds of over-the-top, exploitive action movies,” he said.

“Director Chad Stahelski reached out to me and I met him a few times, and I really liked him. It was a really fun role. I’m not gonna go into detail of what it is, but it was a fun role and a fun world.”

When pressed for further details, he said: “No. Again, I don’t wanna get into too much detail, but it’s something different. That’s why I wanted to do it. I

“I’ve had it for a very long time that I want to try to be as versatile as I possibly can, whether it is crossing genres or playing these vastly different characters. I actually just finished a horror film, but I feel like the horror genre is something that I’ve done a lot of. I’d like to do comedy and I’d like to do action.”

John Wick Chapter 4 hits cinemas on March 24, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.