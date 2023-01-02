Jeremy Renner “critical but stable” after snow plow accident

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

Jeremy Renner has been involved in a “weather related accident” and is currently being treated in hospital.

Marvel star Jeremy Renner – who plays Avenger Hawkeye across MCU movies and shows – has had an accident while plowing snow.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office near Reno, Nevada, was called to Renner’s residence in the area of Mt. Rose Highway on Sunday morning.

Renner was then taken to hospital, where he continues to be treated for his injures.

Jeremy Renner “critical but stable”

A representative for the actor said: “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”

Regarding the circumstances of Renner’s transportation, the rep said: “Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party.”

THR adds that “The major accident investigation team at the sheriff’s office is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.”

We’ll update this article as-and-when new information is released.