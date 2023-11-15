Jennifer Aniston posts tribute to “little brother” Matthew Perry

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to Matthew Perry on social media following his death on October 28, 2023.

Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit NBC show, having died at the age of 54 last month. The cause of his death remains ambiguous.

In later years, Perry was incredibly open about his struggles with addiction, particularly through his 2022 book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.

The Friends cast issued a joint statement shortly after Matthew Perry’s death, with Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram post now joining the individual tributes of Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jennifer Aniston pays heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry via Instagram, referring to him as her “little brother.”

Instagram/@jenniferaniston

“Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” Aniston began. “We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that.”

Article continues after ad

“He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another,” Aniston continued. “Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)

Article continues after ad

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘Could you BE any crazier?’ Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

Article continues after ad

For more TV & Movies coverage, head here.