Friends star Matthew Perry dies aged 54

Accomplished comedic actor and well-loved star of the hit sitcom Friends Matthew Perry has died aged 54.

As the news has spread over social media, there has been an outcry of mourning for the late actor and appreciation for the work that he did, specifically for his fan-favorite character Chandler Bing from the hit sitcom Friends.

So far it appears that his family and friends have remained quiet on the issue, but this may be subject to change as the news has just broken.

Fan tributes overtake social media for Matthew Perry

TMZ has reported that “the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home … where we’re told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest.

“Our sources say he was found in a jacuzzi at the home … We’re also told there is no foul play involved.”

With the announcement of Matthew Perry’s death coming as a shock for many, fan tributes have been appearing all over social media such as X (formerly Twitter) following the news.

“Matthew Perry gave the world one of the best comedic performances and comfort characters in television, he was not a character but I hope he knows he made an impact on a lot of people, RIP” states one user.

“I hope Matthew Perry knew just how loved he was by so many people around the world. His performance as Chandler Bing was just so iconic and loved by so many. His sarcasm and wit was a level I wish I could achieve,” explains another.

Perry was arguably best known for his role in Friends, but he also appeared in a number of popular shows and movies, mainly comedic, including Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, 17 Again, Beverly Hills 90210, Ally McBeal, The West Wing, and Scrubs.

While the actor had been open about his past issues with substance abuse, according to TMZ no drugs were found on the scene.