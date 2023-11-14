Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on “brother” Matthew Perry’s death

Matt LeBlanc has finally broken his silence on the death of his Friends “brother” Matthew Perry with a heartbreaking tribute.

Last month, it was revealed that Perry died aged 54 after an apparent drowning. As the news spread over social media, there was an outcry of mourning for the late actor and appreciation for the work that he did, specifically for his fan-favorite character Chandler Bing from Friends.

The tributes were joined by his fellow Friends co-stars‘ shared statement, in which they expressed their grief and sadness at the loss of Perry, saying that they were “devastated.”

Article continues after ad

Considering Perry’s Chandler was the on-screen best friend of Joey Tribbiani, Matt LeBlanc was expected to share a personal message – and now that time has come.

Article continues after ad

Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on Matthew Perry

Taking to Instagram, Matt LeBlanc shared a number of screenshots of Joey and Chandler from the infamous sitcom, writing: “Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.

Instagram/@mleblanc

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Ending the post on a joke, he added: “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Article continues after ad

His message has left fans heartbroken, with one writing on X/Twitter: “Crying so much on Matt LeBlanc’s goodbye to Matthew.” A second said: “What a pain in my heart, I love them so much.”

“Their bond on and off-screen was evident, and this loss is felt by fans worldwide,” added a third. “Thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who loved him. May Matthew Perry rest in peace.”

Article continues after ad

For more TV & Movies coverage, head here.