Friends cast issue joint statement on Matthew Perry’s death: “Unfathomable loss”

The main cast of Friends has issued a joint statement following the death of their co-star Matthew Perry, with the actors expressing how “utterly devastated” they are by the news.

Fans of the hit sitcom Friends have been in a state of mourning for the past few days, following the death of Matthew Perry. The actor, who played Chandler Bing in the iconic comedy series, has had a legion of fans share their love and sadness over the news of his death in the past few days.

Article continues after ad

TMZ first reported on the death, stating that the actor had died of an apparent drowning in his home.

Article continues after ad

In light of this, the cast of Friends, whom Perry had known for decades and rose to fame with, have shared a joint statement after remaining silent for the first few days when the news broke.

Netflix Matthew Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends

In an exclusive with People Magazine, Courtney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer wrote a message expressing their grief and sadness at the loss of Perry.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement began. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

Article continues after ad

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” they continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Article continues after ad

Time will tell when the cast speaks out further on the death of the costar and longtime friend. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when this happens as well as when more details regarding Perry’s death are made public.

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.