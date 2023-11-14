Courtney Cox honors Matthew Perry by sharing timeless Friends outtake

Following the tragic passing of Matthew Perry, Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox shared a show outtake to honor him.

A few weeks ago, the Friends fandom was rocked to its core when Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, tragically passed away due to drowning.

Perry played the role of Chandler for the duration of Friends’ 10 Season run and become incredibly close to his co-stars, who penned beautiful tributes after his passing.

One of his closest co-stars, Courteney Cox, who played Chandler’s eventual wife Monica Gellar, recently penned a tribute to her late on-screen husband and shared an iconic outtake from the show.

Cox’s tribute to Perry highlights their on-screen love

Cox recently posted a tribute to Perry just hours after Matt LeBlanc, who played Chandler’s best friend Joey Tribbiani, posted his own tribute.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox wrote on Instagram, “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.”

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Cox posted one of the most iconic Friends scenes in which Chandler and Monica hooked up during Ross’ London wedding and lead to their eventual love story.

However, the video showed both the original scene from the show where Chandler and Monica were in bed and then the outtake of the same scene where Monica jokes that Chandler has to go down on her too.

Perry was incredibly dedicated to her and Cox’s storyline in Friends to the point where he shut down the writers’ idea of having Chandler cheating on Monica during their anniversary in Las Vegas.

