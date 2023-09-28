Harry Potter star Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Revered actor Michael Gambon, known for roles in Harry Potter and The King’s Speech, has died at the age of 82.

The star of the screen has passed away peacefully in hospital following a short illness.

His wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon, issued a statement through publicist Clair Dobbs, reading: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Fan tributes pour in for Michael Gambon

With the announcement coming as a shock for many, fan tributes have been flooding in on social media following the news of Michael Gambon’s passing.

“It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.” RIP Sir Michael Gambon. Thank you for the memories,” one fan tweeted, while another Harry Potter fan added “It was always going to be hard to carry the legacy of Richard Harris, but Michael Gambon was a brilliant Dumbledore and an incredible actor all around. May he rest in peace and my thoughts and love are with his family and friends.”

“I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him,” broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson added to the tributes.

Editor Liz Tray also commented “This is just gutting. One of the greatest actors on earth. Impossible to pick a fave part but as part of research for a book I watched The Singing Detective for the first time. Astonishing, utterly. RIP.”

Alongside being beloved in the public eye, Gambon received three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and four Baftas over his six-decade career.