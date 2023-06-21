Does No Hard Feelings have a post-credits scene?

No Hard Feelings is set to be the raunchy comedy of the summer, but does it have a post-credits scene to match?

No Hard Feelings is an R-rated comedy movie, with raunchy gags and two coming-of-age stories for Lawrence’s character – who has arrested development – and her co-star, who is playing an actual teenager.

The official plot for the film is as thus: “On the brink of losing her childhood home, a desperate woman agrees to date a wealthy couple’s introverted and awkward 19-year-old son before he leaves for college.”

In the age of the MCU, pretty much every movie is expected to have a post-credits scene, but does No Hard Feelings have one? Well, read on and we’ll explain. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Is there a post-credits scene in No Hard Feelings?

No, there isn’t a post-credits scene in No Hard Feelings, so don’t feel forced to stay for the whole credits. There isn’t a mid-credits scene either, so the final scene of the movie is just before the credits start rolling.

However, if you do decide to stick around for the end, the credits will show you some beautiful landscapes of (what we assume are) the coastal beaches of Montauk, which is where the movie is set. The setting is a significant aspect of the movie in terms of plot, and in terms of helping capture the summer atmosphere that the film is striving for.

The movie ends with our leads heading off on a friendly road trip of sorts, with Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) heading to Princeton and Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) heading to California, newly adopted dog in tow. Due to the footage, and the feel good song that accompanies the views, the credits feel like you’re travelling with them all.

And with that, the credits fade to black. If you’re someone who wants there to be a post-credits scene in every movie, hopefully the credits themselves will pacify your disappointment. No hard feelings, eh?

